John Jo Murphy Sells 7,922 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PGR opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

