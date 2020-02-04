John Kingman Buys 630 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

