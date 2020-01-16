John M. Griffin Sells 19,624 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hologic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

