John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNZS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 463 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of $390.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 463.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 423.88.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

