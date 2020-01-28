John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Monday. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 462.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.96 million and a P/E ratio of -721.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

