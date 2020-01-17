JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.70

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $48.64. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 3,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

