John Woock Sells 15,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $351,900.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 241,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

