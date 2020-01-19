John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 512.27 ($6.74).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 393.20 ($5.17) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 405.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

