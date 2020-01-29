Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JCI opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

