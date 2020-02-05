Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 5,891,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $3,784,799 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $25,782,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

