Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 368,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,301. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

