Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

JCI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.51. 8,685,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

