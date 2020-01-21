Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

