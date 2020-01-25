Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.32. 9,051,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,723. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?