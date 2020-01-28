Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income