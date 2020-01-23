Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.8-86.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.48 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

