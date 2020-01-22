Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.5% yr/yr to $85.8-86.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.52 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-9.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JNJ opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

