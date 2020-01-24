Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

