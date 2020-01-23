Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JOUT. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,982,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

