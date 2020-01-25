Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

JYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

