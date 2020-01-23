Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk Sells 250,000 Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

BMV stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.05. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.07 ($0.04).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

