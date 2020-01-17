Jonathan Faddis Sells 515 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total transaction of $117,718.38.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

