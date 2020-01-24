Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLAB opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $984.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

