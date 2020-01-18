Joseph S. Steinberg Buys 1,956 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $15,276.36.

Shares of CWGL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

