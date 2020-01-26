JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

ETR:JST opened at €34.05 ($39.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.87. The firm has a market cap of $507.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. JOST Werke has a one year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a one year high of €39.60 ($46.05).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

