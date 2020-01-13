Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L) Stock Turns -21.24% Lower For Week

Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -21.24% for the week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -20.54% over the past 4-weeks, -31.80% over the past half year and -29.92% over the past full year.

Investors may be trying to get a read on the next big stock market move. Projecting which stocks are ready to make a run can be tricky. Many investors will track the market from various angles in order to make the best educated decisions. Keeping tabs on all the important economic indicators can help when analyzing the overall health of the stock market. Some financial strategists may be projecting a sharp downturn over the next few months while others believe that there is no tangible reason for the market to lose the near-term momentum.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L) has a 14-day ATR of 15.41. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -66.88. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 257.20, the 50-day is 234.08, and the 7-day is sitting at 221.07. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -465.33. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Joules Group PLC (JOUL.L) is 20.68. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.