Joules (LON:JOUL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

JOUL stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 million and a PE ratio of 17.88. Joules has a 1-year low of GBX 147.43 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

In other Joules news, insider Marc Simon Dench bought 6,059 shares of Joules stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

