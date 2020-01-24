Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $17.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 million to $177.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,647. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com