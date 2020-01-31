Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Update

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. 43.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

