JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.47), approximately 3,687 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.70 ($1.50).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Relative Strength Index