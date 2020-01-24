JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.41 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.13), 94,011 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.17).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.59. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

