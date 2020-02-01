JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.25 ($1.02), approximately 8,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 74,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.18.

About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

