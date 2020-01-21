JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

Shares of MOR opened at €119.00 ($138.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €107.58.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

