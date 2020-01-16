JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€39.40” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

