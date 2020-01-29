JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €44.20 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €44.20 ($51.40) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.82 ($54.44).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

