JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €61.42 ($71.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.70. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

