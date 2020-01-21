JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €75.42 ($87.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €72.24 and its 200 day moving average is €66.52. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

