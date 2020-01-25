JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.40” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

