JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €91.30 Price Target for Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.30 ($106.16) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKWY. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.59 ($100.68).

