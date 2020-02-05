JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $76.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $71.81. 1,386,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Evergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks