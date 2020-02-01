JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 240

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 239.86 ($3.16).

