JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

