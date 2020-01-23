JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Neutral

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

