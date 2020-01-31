JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Underweight

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

GLP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 55,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,715. The stock has a market cap of $677.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

