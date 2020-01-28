JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $163.00 price objective on the stock.

NICE stock opened at $179.50 on Monday.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

