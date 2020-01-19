JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Neutral

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

OPRT opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

