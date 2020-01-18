JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.15.

OC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $221,160,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

