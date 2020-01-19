JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 160

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.64) on Friday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The stock has a market cap of $345.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.74.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

