JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $112.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

