JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $260.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $239.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?